WINTRY MIX IN THE EVENING, TRANSITIONING TO SNOW

This afternoon will be cloudy and mild. Temperatures will be above freezing again, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. This relatively mild January air is a key part of our forecast. We expect that this mild air will limit the amount of snow we see across eastern Wisconsin tonight.

Look for two rounds of wintry weather... The first round arrives around and after the evening commute. We’ll have wet snow across central Wisconsin, but the mild air will initially give us rain or a wintry mix across eastern Wisconsin. Later tonight, the precipitation will turn to all snow, before that first round of wintry weather comes to an end.

Then, after a lull in the precipitation, we’ll get a second round of wet snow late Friday and into Friday night. Snow showers should come to an end early Saturday morning. Between now and then, eastern Wisconsin will get 1-3″ of snowfall, while central Wisconsin will get 3-6″. Remember -- This snowfall will come in TWO separate rounds, so it’s not all going to fall at once. When the snow is falling, allow for extra travel time and watch for slippery roads.

Meanwhile, the Packers forecast still looks cloudy. With a brisk northwest wind, the kickoff temperature will likely be near the freezing mark, with wind chills in the 20s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: E/NE 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, but still mild. A late wintry mix SOUTHWEST of Green Bay. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Rain or a wintry mix, then wet snow. A bit blustery. LOW: 31

FRIDAY: On and off snow showers, most likely at NIGHT... 1-3″ total snowfall EAST, with 3-6″ across central Wisconsin. HIGH: 35 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Early flakes. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder. Flurries possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Some early sun. Turning cloudy with snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Early snow showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 25

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.