Unified School District of De Pere encouraging students to sign up for extracurriculars

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Extracurricular clubs are more important now than ever for students who haven’t returned full-time to in-person classes.

Now, the Unified School District of De Pere is strongly encouraging students to sign up and take advantage during the pandemic.

Although non-sports extracurricular activities have always been a great program in the district, the opportunities there have increased since virtual learning began.

“We have restarted a number of different opportunities for kids to be reconnected and reestablished,” said Andy Bradford, the Principal of Foxview Intermediate School.

There are more than 40 clubs combined at the Intermediate, Middle and High School levels, including plenty at Foxview.

“A few of our offerings include art club, forensics, hope squad, we have a community engagement, and we also have a fitness challenge class going on,” said Bradford.

The clubs have been active virtually, but now that in-person classes have resumed, Bradford says they are working on getting these back in-person as well.

Connor Mason, a sixth grade student, says being involved in these clubs made a difference throughout virtual learning for him.

“It really helped me to get off that repetitive and just do something new and learn something new,” said Mason.

He also has a message to fellow classmates who are considering joining an extracurricular activity.

“It’s a way to learn your interests, and it’s a way to interact with other people you wouldn’t normally interact with,” said Mason.

