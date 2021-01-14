Neenah vandal was enraged by U.S. Capitol events, apology letters state
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A person claiming responsibility for vandalizing a church and school in Neenah has written letters of apology, with money included to pay for the damage.
Neenah police posted the letters on Facebook. They were sent to Peace Lutheran Church and to Mayor Dean Kaufert.
The person admits to spray-painting anti-Trump graffiti at Horace Mann Middle School and Peace Lutheran Church. He says he was angry about the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. One letter contained $200 for the school and a letter to the church had $400 inside since the damage there was a bit more.
The graffiti was discovered on Jan. 7.
“He apologized in his letter. I think his emotions overtook him evidently, and unfortunately that’s what is happening all over this country, people are just losing their emotions,” Mayor Kaufert told us.
Neenah Police Officer Stuart Zuehls said, “Nonetheless, we still want to find out who the person is and talk to them and hold them accountable, because this isn’t acceptable. So we just urge whoever did this to please come forward and contact us.”
“We appreciate the apology however, we still need the person responsible to contact our department,” reads a statement from Police. If you have information, call police at 920-886-6000.
LETTER TO THE MAYOR (Note: we have not altered spelling or grammar in the letter. It is reported as written.)
LETTER TO THE CHURCH
The letters are typed. The letter to the pastor contains a handwritten addition that reads “encl. $400.00.”
Even though this person has tried to make amends, there’s still some debate in the community over whether he should face charges should his identity be found out.
If anything, the mayor says, this highlights the growing tension between those separated by political party.
“The police are actively still trying to solve it. They asked the person to come forward so they can talk to him about it. Whether or not, charges will be filed, I personally don’t know, but I do believe this is a step in the right direction,” Kaufert said.
Police say surveillance video shows the person responsible for the graffiti, who’s described as an older man. They say he appears to have a white beard or facial hair. He might own white shoes.
Anyone who can help identify the man or the SUV is asked to call the Neenah Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.