Local developer to give new life to East Town Mall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s some new found hope for the future of Green Bay’s East Town Mall.

As we’ve reported, parts of the property have been vacant as the popularity of malls has waned over the years.

Now, one local developer has a vision that could bring the stagnant building to life again.

“The mall area used to really be thriving and the area around it still is,” said Garritt Bader, principal of GB Real Estate Investments, LLC. “Here, I think it’s a mix of retail and light production and light industrial.”

Bader is looking to redevelop the middle portion of the mall property, about 14 acres.

“The existing building itself, the dimensions, the height, the layout of the building work really well for what’s envisioned,” said Bader.

The idea is to bring all the stores to the front of the building facing the parking lot and then have a warehouse facility in the back.

That’s where American Tent is hoping to set up shop.

“In COVID this year, party tents have become social distancing tents, so our business has taken off” said Tony Ehrbar, CEO of American Tent. “This will allow us to be a in a wide open space; allow us to do individual value streams for each of our product lines and allow for better flow within the warehouse.”

This week, the city’s plan commission approved rezoning the area to fit the developers plans which will now go to the city council for approval.

City leaders are optimistic about the new venture and the opportunities it will bring to work with other businesses in the area.

“One little portion of the mall that this developer owns by himself is not going to make a redevelopment project, but to get all of those developers together and do a nice holistic approach, is really exciting for the city,” said David Buck, principal planner for the city.

