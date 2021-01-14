Green Bay Police prepare for Saturday’s playoff game at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of fans will be attending the Packers game Saturday at Lambeau Field, and Green Bay Police are having to step up security and traffic management more than they’ve needed to at other home games this season.

Although there won’t be road closures on Oneida or Lombardi like there would be if the stadium was full, police would like to remind everyone that there will be much more activity than at previous games.

“If you are traveling through there, take your time. There are going to be a lot of pedestrians out, there are going to be people turning into the lot, there may be backups as people get their pass out and get into the lot. We will have some officers out there,” said Commander Paul Ebel of the Green Bay Police Department.

Stadium security still works the same - there will be metal detectors and pat downs - but there are no bags or stadium seats allowed.

The Packers will have seats already set up in pods.

