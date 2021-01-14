Give Big Green Bay hopes for a bigger year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An online giving event is back for a fourth year in a row, and organizers tell us it couldn’t come at a better time. “Give Big Green Bay” plans to be even bigger and better this February.

The announcement came with a little less fanfare Thursday. Usually there would be rows of chairs filled with people highly anticipating the announcement of which local non-profits were picked to benefit from this year’s fundraiser.

“In past years, organizations have been able to host events at locations and welcome people in to learn about their organizations,” Dennis Buehler, Greater Green Bay Community Foundation president and CEO, said.

Like so many events during the pandemic, it, too, had to adjust by video conferencing people into the presentation.

But its core mission remains the same: to help local non-profits.

“Given the pandemic and also social justice issues we are facing across the country, I think it really demonstrates just how important and critical the non-profit community is to support those in need and also very vulnerable,” Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said.

The need is so great, with well over 100 applications, the organization picked 45 non-profits instead of 40 to participate this year.

“Certainly this year reflects a time in which the demand is extraordinary, Buehler said.

For 24 hours, starting at noon on Tuesday, February 16, people from across the nation and even the world can donate to one or several of these non-profits.

Find a list of them and more information about how to donate at GiveBIGGreenBay.org

Last year, more than 2,800 donors helped to raise $1.2 million for local non-profit organizations.

“Give Big Green Bay is a shining example of how we all can come together and make a big impact on the community,” Buehler said.

