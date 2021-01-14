Advertisement

Give Big Green Bay hopes for a bigger year

By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An online giving event is back for a fourth year in a row, and organizers tell us it couldn’t come at a better time. “Give Big Green Bay” plans to be even bigger and better this February.

The announcement came with a little less fanfare Thursday. Usually there would be rows of chairs filled with people highly anticipating the announcement of which local non-profits were picked to benefit from this year’s fundraiser.

“In past years, organizations have been able to host events at locations and welcome people in to learn about their organizations,” Dennis Buehler, Greater Green Bay Community Foundation president and CEO, said.

Like so many events during the pandemic, it, too, had to adjust by video conferencing people into the presentation.

But its core mission remains the same: to help local non-profits.

“Given the pandemic and also social justice issues we are facing across the country, I think it really demonstrates just how important and critical the non-profit community is to support those in need and also very vulnerable,” Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said.

The need is so great, with well over 100 applications, the organization picked 45 non-profits instead of 40 to participate this year.

“Certainly this year reflects a time in which the demand is extraordinary, Buehler said.

For 24 hours, starting at noon on Tuesday, February 16, people from across the nation and even the world can donate to one or several of these non-profits.

Last year, more than 2,800 donors helped to raise $1.2 million for local non-profit organizations.

“Give Big Green Bay is a shining example of how we all can come together and make a big impact on the community,” Buehler said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin COVID-19 death rate rises, highest in 100 days
Graphic
New variant of COVID-19 found in Wisconsin
Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: New cases, deaths, hospitalizations decline
Mike Gallagher
Rep. Gallagher releases statement regarding impeachment vote
Wisconsin DOT suspends motor vehicle dealer license for Suamico business

Latest News

Three state lawmakers signed a letter urging Green Bay schools to get students back into the...
Green Bay school board president responds to lawmakers
Graffiti on Peace Lutheran Church in Neenah
Neenah church, school receive apologies after vandalism
Hungry bee on a sunny day
3 MINUTES WITH BRAD: Smart bees and snowfall projections
Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford
INTERVIEW: Appleton is hiring a Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator
Security camera photos from graffiti vandalism in Neenah early in the morning on January 7, 2021
Neenah vandal was enraged by U.S. Capitol events, apology letters state