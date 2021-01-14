Advertisement

Dense fog believed to be factor in fatal Outagamie County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say dense fog is believed to be a contributing factor in a fatal crash in Outagamie County Wednesday night.

At 11:17 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash in the area of County VV and Vanden Heuvel Rd in the Town of Seymour.

A 50-year-old Nichols woman was driving a pickup truck west on County VV when she missed a curve at Vanden Heuvel Rd.

The truck went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Again, the Sheriff’s Office says dense fog is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The road was closed for about five hours.

The crash is under investigation.

During this dense fog, drivers are urged to leave early, take it slow and increase following distance.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

