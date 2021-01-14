Dense fog believed to be factor in fatal Outagamie County crash

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say dense fog is believed to be a contributing factor in a fatal crash in Outagamie County Wednesday night.

At 11:17 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash in the area of County VV and Vanden Heuvel Rd in the Town of Seymour.

A 50-year-old Nichols woman was driving a pickup truck west on County VV when she missed a curve at Vanden Heuvel Rd.

The truck went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Again, the Sheriff’s Office says dense fog is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The road was closed for about five hours.

The crash is under investigation.

During this dense fog, drivers are urged to leave early, take it slow and increase following distance.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: thick fog in some areas this morning. Leave early, slow down and increase your following distance. Some of the deadliest crashes we've covered over the years happened in fog. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/PQlk8qBpXe — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) January 14, 2021

There's some pockets of freezing fog for your morning drive. Watch out for slick spots... Then, we'll get rain or an icy mix this evening, followed by two rounds of accumulating snow. Here's an update on our next weathermaker... #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/0Kbdnm2eZ4 — WBAY First Alert Weather (@WBAYweather) January 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.