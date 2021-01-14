Advertisement

Bellin Health announces COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Ashwaubenon

Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay on Dec. 18, 2020(Bellin Health)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health is opening COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ashwaubenon.

The clinic, opening Jan. 18, will be located at the Bellin Health Ashwaubenon Clinic, 1630 Commanche Ave.

The health care system says the site will allow Bellin to “vaccinate more individuals with a better logistical flow.”

“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in our area is exciting news for our community, and we want to make it as easy as possible for eligible individuals to be vaccinated as rollout proceeds,” Bellin Health President & CEO Chris Woleske said. “This new site offers a convenient location and ease of parking and building access, making the vaccination process as simple as possible for those we serve.”

Vaccines are currently available for people in the Phase 1A group. That’s health care workers and nursing home patients and staff. CLICK HERE for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine priority list in Wisconsin.

There has been no official announcement on when Phase 1B will start and who will be eligible to get vaccinated when it starts. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will make that announcement. Action 2 News will keep you informed.

You do not need to be a Bellin Health patient to use the site. CLICK HERE for more information or call (920) 445-7313.

Prevea Health has teamed up with UW-Green Bay for a vaccine clinic on campus. It will begin vaccinations on Jan. 18.

