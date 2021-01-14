Advertisement

Art Garage unveiling art installation at Austin Straubel

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Art will greet flyers at Austin Straubel International Airport.

The Art Garage is unveiling an installation called “Connection” by local artist Sophia Hansen.

The installation will be located at Concourse A in the airport.

The unveiling is Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m.

Action 2 News This Morning got an early look at the installation. Watch the video to hear from the artist.

Join us Thursday evening at 6:00pm for the unveiling of this outstanding installation, located in Concourse A of the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

Posted by The Art Garage on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
New variant of COVID-19 found in Wisconsin
Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: New cases, deaths, hospitalizations decline
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Wisconsin DOT suspends motor vehicle dealer license for Suamico business
Mike Gallagher
Rep. Gallagher releases statement regarding impeachment vote

Latest News

January 14 Birthday Club
January 14 Birthday Club
Local developer reimagines east town mall
Local developer to give new life to East Town Mall
DNR announces sturgeon spear season changes
DNR announces changes to sturgeon spearing registration due to pandemic
January 13 Birthday Club
January 13 Birthday Club