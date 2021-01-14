Art Garage unveiling art installation at Austin Straubel
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Art will greet flyers at Austin Straubel International Airport.
The Art Garage is unveiling an installation called “Connection” by local artist Sophia Hansen.
The installation will be located at Concourse A in the airport.
The unveiling is Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m.
Action 2 News This Morning got an early look at the installation. Watch the video to hear from the artist.
