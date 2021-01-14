Art Garage unveiling art installation at Austin Straubel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Art will greet flyers at Austin Straubel International Airport.

The Art Garage is unveiling an installation called “Connection” by local artist Sophia Hansen.

The installation will be located at Concourse A in the airport.

The unveiling is Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m.

Action 2 News This Morning got an early look at the installation. Watch the video to hear from the artist.

Join us Thursday evening at 6:00pm for the unveiling of this outstanding installation, located in Concourse A of the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. Posted by The Art Garage on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

