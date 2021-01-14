A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY INTO FRIDAY...

A slow moving storm will keep our weather unsettled into early Saturday, though the biggest impact will be felt tonight and into Midday Friday.

Here’s what to expect: Tonight, a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and rain becomes all snow (and freezing drizzle). Total snowfall accumulations are expected to be 2 to 4 inches by morning, with a light glaze possible from the freezing drizzle. Locally higher snowfall amounts are possible, especially if a band of snow persists over an area for a period of time. Friday and Friday night will still bring occasional snow showers. Another inch or so will be possible. Again there could be some wintry mix. (SO STORM TOTAL SNOW IS MOSTLY 2-5″)

If any morning snow showers linger Saturday, they diminish to nothing more than a few flurries for the Packers Game. At Kickoff expect 32° air temperatures, a NNW wind around 10-15 MPH and a wind chill of 25°.

More busy weather ahead... Some flurries Sunday, and a push of light snow Monday Night into Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: E/NE 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: NNW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Rain or a wintry mix, then wet snow. A bit blustery. LOW: 32

FRIDAY: On and off snow showers, most likely at NIGHT... When it’s all over, 1-3″ total snowfall EAST, with 3-6″ across central Wisconsin. HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Chance of morning snow showers. Cloudy and blustery, possibly afternoon flurries. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder. Flurries possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Some early sun. Turning cloudy with snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 27 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Early snow showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Chance of flurries. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.