Wisconsin DOT suspends motor vehicle dealer license for Suamico business

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - State officials say a Suamico business’ motor vehicle dealer license has been suspended.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT), the state has suspended the license for Specialty Auto Sales, located on Deerfield Avenue in Suamico, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.

DOT officials say the order was issued by the department’s Division of Motor Vehicles, saying the business violated state law when they failed to complete a purchase contract when accepting a down payment or deposit for a motor vehicle.

In addition, state officials say the business failed to properly disclose existing mechanical issues, damage and prior use on the Wisconsin Buyers Guide, and also failed to make sure vehicle advertisements were truthful and factual.

State officials say the suspension began January 11, and will last for five days.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.