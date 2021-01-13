Advertisement

Wisconsin DOT suspends motor vehicle dealer license for Suamico business

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - State officials say a Suamico business’ motor vehicle dealer license has been suspended.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT), the state has suspended the license for Specialty Auto Sales, located on Deerfield Avenue in Suamico, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.

DOT officials say the order was issued by the department’s Division of Motor Vehicles, saying the business violated state law when they failed to complete a purchase contract when accepting a down payment or deposit for a motor vehicle.

In addition, state officials say the business failed to properly disclose existing mechanical issues, damage and prior use on the Wisconsin Buyers Guide, and also failed to make sure vehicle advertisements were truthful and factual.

State officials say the suspension began January 11, and will last for five days.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
New variant of COVID-19 found in Wisconsin
Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: New cases, deaths, hospitalizations decline
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Mike Gallagher
Rep. Gallagher releases statement regarding impeachment vote

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow
Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek restrictions on Rittenhouse after bar stop
In this photo from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing...
“I didn’t want to be the next George Floyd”: Jacob Blake gives first interview to GMA
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy morning, snow later
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy morning, snow later
File image
Dense fog believed to be factor in fatal Outagamie County crash