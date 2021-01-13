Stadium District business owners prepare for playoff game, hope excitement keeps them busy

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The countdown to Saturday’s Packers playoff game has begun, and local businesses near Lambeau are anticipating more local customers, as well as fans, who are traveling to the area.

Businesses in the Stadium District are hoping that high enthusiasm carries through the entire weekend.

“We’re definitely hoping for more business, we’re hoping that if you can’t get into the game we’re the next best thing for you to be within the shadows of Lambeau Field,” said Samantha Scott, the Marketing Manager of Anduzzi’s.

So far this season, staying busy during home games has been difficult for some.

“They’ve been fairly slow, unfortunately,” said Megan Huisman, Manager of Kroll’s West.

With 6,000 fans at Lambeau this Saturday instead of 500, businesses in the Stadium District are hoping it feels more like a normal game day, with Scott saying it will be kicking off the weekend on Friday with a band, and will also open at 10 a.m. Saturday for brunch.

“We’re gonna have our house DJ starting in the afternoon, kind of pumping the crowd up for the game, along with the fun energy people are kind of used to at Anduzzi’s on game day,” said Scott.

As for COVID-19 safety precautions, Kroll’s West will keep operating with guidelines that have become “thus usual” during the pandemic.

“We are going to keep doing the every other table, but we are hoping to get some people in here even just to watch the game,” said Huisman.

Anduzzi’s will also be opening its upstairs heated patio to encourage social distancing.

“so that’ll be comfortable for fans to sit up there and they can be spread out all around our different facilities,” said Scott.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy also spoke about the upcoming game, saying the team had sold out of the more than 6,000 playoff tickets that became available on Tuesday.

“Each game we added a few more invited guests, and we’re really pleased in the way that the protocols worked. And we really felt confident that we could host more fans for the playoff game like this, very safely,” said Murphy.

As Action 2 News first reported, team officials made the tickets available Tuesday morning, and at about 12:40 p.m., the Packers announced they had been sold out.

