Sheriff’s office warns of car thefts in Dodge County

LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to lock up their vehicles and take their keys with them after three vehicle thefts in the last five weeks.

The sheriff’s office says the thefts were in the northeast corner of the county, primarily in the Lomira area. Investigators believe the thief or thieves are looking for unlocked vehicles, then they look for keys hidden inside or garage door openers to let them inside to find keys. They may also be targeting unlocked homes, garages, sheds or other structures.

“Almost every time we have a rash of vehicle thefts and burglaries, the investigations reveal that the victim was targeted simply because they did not lock their vehicle doors,” a statement from the sheriff’s office reads.

People who see suspicious activity are urged to call 911 and not take actions into their own hands, so deputies can respond and determine if there was criminal activity. Notice anything you can about a suspect or vehicle, such as a license plate number, if you can do so safely. Write descriptions down to give to officers. The sheriff’s office also encourages you to share this information with your family, friends and neighbors to lock their doors and protect themselves from theft.

