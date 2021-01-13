Prevea Health welcomes Renita Robinson Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prevea Health said it recognizes widespread disparities that exist in health outcomes and care in Wisconsin, especially during this pandemic. Prevea is taking action against it by bringing in Renita Robinson who will become the new Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion.

In a recent Action 2 News series, Power 2 Change, we spoke to Robinson, then CEO of Green Bay’s YWCA. Her passion is bringing education to the community about racial disparities that exist, and now in her new role she will do the same.

“We will be giving and providing information that supports people in thinking a little bit differently or maybe even thinking about some of the health disparities in ways that they hadn’t considered, that hadn’t been in conversations, and they weren’t connecting housing and poverty and food insecurity with some of the problems that we’re seeing,” said Robinson.

Prevea Health said disparities in our state’s health care system have been put under a microscope during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin just received a “D” on the 2020 Wisconsin Health Disparities Report.

“A large part of going forward, post COVID, into the future, is regaining the trust of those that are in the minority population with health care. It starts with education, it starts with better access, but even if we look at our research most recent vaccine research, it was purposeful that we had minority populations enrolled in those trials,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President/CEO of Prevea Health.

Robinson said the position will bridge those gaps, making a difference for those who are most vulnerable.

