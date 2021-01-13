Police interrupt burglary, uncover 241 stolen items

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking anyone who has items in storage units to check them.

A burglary bust uncovered hundreds of stolen goods, and they don’t know exactly who they belong to.

Police found the items and their suspects using good detective work and a little bit of luck.

A police officer on patrol picked the right time and place to turn his squad car around early Saturday morning at a storage unit on Elizabeth Street.

“He found a couple people in front of one of the storage units. He went to check it out because of the time of night -- middle of the night -- and found one of the people was actually holding a pair of bolt cutters, and the other individual left in a car with the door open,” says Lt. Clint Beghun.

Along with these bolt cutters, police say they also found a cut key lock in Jesus Ramos-Sanchez’s pocket.

When the officer asked what he was doing, court records show he told police his friend, Oscar Martinez, who’d taken off when he spotted the officer, had asked him for help to move items out of his storage unit.

“Why do you need bolt cutters to go and help someone move something? Typically you’re going to have a key to it. Why are you going out in the middle of the night instead of a normal time of day?” questions Beghun.

One officer stayed with Ramos-Sanchez while another searched the then-unlocked storage unit, and inside found several items, including a Chevrolet Corvette.

By that time, officers had identified Martinez and found him as he returned to his Green Bay home.

“A search warrant was written and the officers went in and found what we believe to be more stolen property,” says Beghun.

And a lot of it.

They say they found suitcases plus storage bins full of all kinds of stolen items, including video games, clothing, banking material, ID cards, sporting goods, televisions and tools.

“There was about 241 items put into evidence. I think we’ve been able to identify five victims so far that property belongs to, but we’re looking to try to find the rest,” says Beghun.

A detective is now working to find out where exactly all the items came from, when they may have been taken, or if other items were stolen and already sold.

There’s no price tag yet on the total amount taken.

“Some things have more value to people... sentimental reasons, memories that are associated with that,” adds Beghun.

Both men are now charged with burglary.

Anyone who thinks they’ve had items stolen should call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.