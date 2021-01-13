Packers give away free green and yellow porch light bulbs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are giving away free green and yellow bulbs for porch lights so fans can light up their homes in support of the home team.

The Packers’ “Glow Pack Glow” giveaway is available at 46 Below in Titletown and at the Packers Pro Shop, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours desk at Lambeau Field, thanks to a partnership with Fleet Farm. The giveaway is limited to one per person.

People are encouraged to put photos of their porch lights or home lighting supporting the Green & Gold using the hashtag #GlowPackGlow. The Packers might share posts with that hashtag on their social media platforms.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.