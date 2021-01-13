Advertisement

New variant of COVID-19 found in Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A variant strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services.

The variant strain is known as B.1.1.7. It’s the same one that spread in England in November and December.

Researchers believe this new strain spreads more rapidly than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. However, it isn’t known to cause a more severe illness or increased risk of death.

“We already know that COVID-19 is easily transmitted through respiratory droplets, and with this new variant appearing to be even more infectious, taking preventative measures like wearing a mask and physically distancing are even more important,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

DHS says the strain was identified during surveillance and genome sequencing.

Viruses are known to mutate.

“Mutations among viruses are very common. It’s not unusual – in fact, it’s expected. As time goes on in the pandemic and the virus continues to replicate on a large scale, the genetic sequence of the virus will change,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard.

CLICK HERE for more information on COVID-19 variants.

DHS did not give a location of origin for the variant.

MORE COVERAGE: Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant

