Green Bay K-9 Pyro has another close call during arrest attempt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay Police K-9 injured in a stabbing in 2019 was nearly run over during a recent arrest attempt, according to court documents obtained by Action 2 News.

Action 2 News has obtained a criminal complaint filed against Tou Vang, 29. The document charges him with seven counts, including First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Obstructing, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth.

Vang was arrested Dec. 27 after an armed standoff that closed down streets on the west side of Green Bay. The charges in the complaint obtained by Action 2 News are related to a November 17 arrest attempt in the 2000 block of Imperial Lane.

On that date, officers received information that Vang, a man with a “violent history” and apprehension request for battery, was at an address on Imperial. Officers spotted a man matching Vang’s description get into an SUV and leave a parking lot. One of the officers approached with emergency lights activated. “The vehicle seemed to accelerate as soon as I did this and maneuvered past me,” reads one of the officer’s reports.

Another officer was able to cut the SUV off on the south side of the road. The first officer drew his pistol and pointed it at the vehicle. That’s when a rear passenger door popped open.

K-9 Pyro was deployed. He started barking. A woman in the back started screaming and got out of the vehicle. She complied with officers’ orders to get on the street with her hands stretched out.

Police say a man in the back seat refused to comply with orders to show his hands. He was later identified as Tou Vang. The driver was ordered out of the vehicle. That’s when Vang jumped from the back seat to the driver’s seat and “rapidly accelerated” toward K-9 Pyro and his handler.

Police say the the vehicle narrowly missed K-9 Pyro and his handler.

The handler stated, “I began to back up at this point and began to pull K-9 Pyro back towards me as well. The vehicle continued to drive towards me, and I continued to back up in an attempt to get out of the path of the vehicle. I could only back up about two feet, and then I hit my patrol car with my back. I continued to pull K9 Pyro in towards me as the vehicle got closer to both K9 Pyro and myself. I felt at this moment that I was going to be run over by this vehicle. I pulled K-9 Pyro closer to me, to the point where K-9 Pyro’s front feet were no longer on the ground and I leaned back into my patrol vehicle as far as I could. The vehicle narrowly missed me and K-9 Pyro and I could feel the wind blow by me as the vehicle passed. The driver mirror was so close to me as the vehicle passed, that I could feel the wind from the mirror as it passed by me, and then the wind from the rear of the vehicle.”

Vang drove off at a high rate of speed eastbound on Imperial Lane.

The officers were unable to catch up with Vang, who was blowing stop signs and driving at a high rate of speed, according to the complaint. Vang ditched the car in the area of 2300 Town Hall Rd.

Police and a Brown County K-9 attempted to track Vang, but were unable to find him.

Police searched the vehicle and found meth, drug paraphernalia, a cell phone and a BB gun, according to the complaint.

On Dec. 27, Vang was arrested by officers after a standoff in the area of West Walnut Street and Ashland Avenue.

Officers spotted Vang in a vehicle and he took off and fired shots at police, according to officials. Officers returned fire.

Nobody was hurt, and negotiators were able to convince Vang to surrender.

Vang has yet to be charged in connection to the armed standoff. He’s being held on a $20,000 bond.

PYRO’S PAST

In 2019, the K-9 who was nearly hit by Vang’s vehicle was stabbed during a standoff in Green Bay.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Western Ave for a report of a man who had threatened to kill his father.

The man, identified as Sai Vang, failed to comply with orders to surrender, police say. K-9 Pyro was deployed and jumped on Vang. Vang removed a “large boning-style knife” from his waistband and stabbed Pyro, according to the criminal complaint.

Police used a taser on Sai Vang, who dropped the knife. Pyro was found bleeding on a nearby sidewalk.

Pyro was taken to the Fox Valley Animal Referral Center where he had multiple surgeries and received blood and plasma transfusions. Doctors made a hole in his windpipe and inserted a tube to allow Pyro to breathe.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says Pyro’s actions likely prevented an officer-involved shooting.

Pyro made a full recovery. He returned to active duty on May 23, 2019.

Sai Vang was charged with a felony for injuring a police animal. He has a competency hearing scheduled for Feb. 9.

INITIAL REPORT

