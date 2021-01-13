LIMITED SUNSHINE IS POSSIBLE TODAY

We stand a decent chance of seeing SOME sunshine this afternoon but this will not be the case everywhere across Northeastern Wisconsin. Skies are partly sunny this afternoon. It’s going to be a very mild January day, with highs in the upper-half of the 30s. Some folks in the Northwoods will have afternoon temperatures up to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Clouds will thicken tonight as our next weathermaker pushes towards us... Look for a brief wintry mix tomorrow afternoon, followed by accumulating snow. Roads will likely become slippery during the Thursday evening commute home. This storm system will likely be a light to moderate snow event, prolonged over a longer period of time. The snow won’t completely end until early Saturday morning. Right now, it looks like snow totals will vary from 1-2″ southeast of Green Bay, to closer to 5″ of snow across the Northwoods. These preliminary totals may be adjusted, as we get updated information before the snow arrives.

The snow should be gone by the time the Packers host the Rams Saturday afternoon. Skies will still be mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling below freezing. During the game, the wind chill at Lambeau Field will be falling back into the lower 20s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Mild for January. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Cold and calm. Patchy freezing fog. LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. In the afternoon, a brief wintry mix, then snow. HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: On and off snow showers... Snow totals from 1-5″ (less southeast, more northwest) HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Cloudy again. A few snow showers. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit blustery. HIGH: 27 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 26

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.