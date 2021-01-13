Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Former Congressman Reid Ribble on Washington turmoil

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach the president in the wake of the riots at the U.S. Capitol one week ago.

The article of impeachment was for incitement of insurrection, arguing the president engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by encouraging groups known for violent rhetoric to march on the Capitol, after repeatedly telling them falsely the election was being stolen.

Donald Trump is the first president to be impeached twice. The House of Representatives impeached him a year ago over controversial dealings with Ukraine.

As that vote was taking place Wednesday, our Chris Roth interviewed former, three-term Congressman Reid Ribble to discuss the political turmoil in Washington.

