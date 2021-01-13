Green Bay Plan Commission approves rezoning request for East Town Mall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Plan Commission has approved a rezoning request for East Town Mall.

GB Real Estate Investments, LLC, has proposed converting the north part of the mall facing E. Mason St into retail space. The rest of the mall would be turned into a production site and offices for American Tent. The tentmaker is currently located on Cedar St.

The American Tent space would be about 100,000 square feet.

The mall was put up for sale last fall with a price tag of $2 million.

The Plan Commission unanimously approved the rezoning request Tuesday. Businesses in the East Town Complex will also have to OK the plan. It’s possible they would have to move from the mall or relocate on the property.

Nearby stores Kohl’s, Petco, and Hobby Lobby would not be impacted.

The rezoning request goes to the full City Council on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.