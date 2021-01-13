Green Bay crews removing trees infested by Emerald Ash Borer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay is removing ash trees infested by an invasive species.

The city is at Perkins Park this week in the battle against the Emerald Ash Borer.

The insects are an environmental threat and a safety issue, according to the Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry.

The department says the mild winter weather conditions are ideal for removing the trees. The action will prevent the Emerald Ash Borer from moving to other trees in the area.

The insect destroys ash trees. It lays eggs in the trees and chews through bark. That causes the tree to weaken.

“Environmentally, we just want to reduce the amount of Emerald Ash Borer out there. They do fly off and find other ash trees along the street and in people’s back yards and infest and kill,” says Brian Pelot, Assistant Forester. “There is a disc golf course in this part of the park so there is a public safety aspect to it. Wood does get very brittle when its infested and we don’t want to have any issues with trees falling over on stuff.”

The forestry department hopes to finish tree removal by the end of January.

New trees will be planted at a later time.

