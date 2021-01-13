Fire damages vehicle, interior of building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say no one was injured after an equipment failure caused a vehicle to start on fire early Wednesday afternoon at a Green Bay business.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to an address on the 2300 block of Main Street at 12:20 p.m. for a report of a gas tank on fire inside a building.

An Action 2 News photographer at the scene says the incident happened at Smitty’s Salvage.

When they arrived, crews say they found heavy smoke coming from inside and behind a shop building with a car burning outside.

After controlling the car fire, officials say an investigation found there was no fire inside the building.

Officials say the burning car was located inside the building when it started on fire, and workers were able to remove it to the outside by using a front end loader.

The vehicle is said to be a complete loss, and the fire department says there was minor damage done to the inside of the business.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.

