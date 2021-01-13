Advertisement

Fire damages vehicle, interior of building

Fire at Smitty's Salvage in Green Bay, WI
Fire at Smitty's Salvage in Green Bay, WI(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say no one was injured after an equipment failure caused a vehicle to start on fire early Wednesday afternoon at a Green Bay business.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to an address on the 2300 block of Main Street at 12:20 p.m. for a report of a gas tank on fire inside a building.

An Action 2 News photographer at the scene says the incident happened at Smitty’s Salvage.

When they arrived, crews say they found heavy smoke coming from inside and behind a shop building with a car burning outside.

After controlling the car fire, officials say an investigation found there was no fire inside the building.

Officials say the burning car was located inside the building when it started on fire, and workers were able to remove it to the outside by using a front end loader.

The vehicle is said to be a complete loss, and the fire department says there was minor damage done to the inside of the business.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.

**Incident Release** *Fire on Green Bay’s East Side* GBMFD was dispatched to the 2300 block of Main Street for the...

Posted by Green Bay Metro Fire Department on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
New variant of COVID-19 found in Wisconsin
Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: New cases, deaths, hospitalizations decline
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Wisconsin DOT suspends motor vehicle dealer license for Suamico business
Mike Gallagher
Rep. Gallagher releases statement regarding impeachment vote

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow
Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek restrictions on Rittenhouse after bar stop
In this photo from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing...
“I didn’t want to be the next George Floyd”: Jacob Blake gives first interview to GMA
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy morning, snow later
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy morning, snow later
File image
Dense fog believed to be factor in fatal Outagamie County crash