Coronavirus in Wisconsin: New cases, deaths, hospitalizations decline

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – For a second day, new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin remained above 2,000 and new COVID-19 hospitalizations were over 100, but the state continued to see progress against the novel virus.

The Department of Health Services received 7,427 results for people being tested -- or testing positive -- for the coronavirus for the first time. Almost 29% of these were positive, for 2,134 new cases. The new cases and positivity rate are both below their 7-day average of 2,646 new cases and 32.5% positive, respectively. New cases were identified in all but 3 counties: Bayfield, Pierce and Vilas; Pierce County had a significant revision in its totals.

Thirty-seven deaths raised the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 5,248. The latest deaths were above the 7-day average of 30 deaths per day, but that average is lower than it was a week ago. The death rate didn’t move; it’s 1.02% for an eighth day.

Deaths were listed in 23 counties: Barron (3), Brown, Burnette (2), Chippewa (2), Door, Eau Claire, Jackson, Kenosha (2), Marathon (3), Menominee, Milwaukee (3), Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Racine (2), Rock, Shawano, Sheboygan 92), Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha (3) and Waupaca (2).

County-by-county cases and deaths are being updated later in this article.

Wisconsin has 27,749 active cases -- people who were diagnosed or first experienced symptoms in the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. The percentage declined to 5.4% of all known cases. There are 480,112 who are considered recovered, which is up to 93.6% of all cases. The state acknowledges people who fall into this recovered category may still experience lingering symptoms of the infection.

If you count tests for people tested multiple times*, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19, the positivity rate was down to 9.4% on Tuesday, according to the DHS. The state received 22,680 results on Tuesday, with 2,064 of them positive. By this measure, the positivity rate has declined for 7 days. These numbers are preliminary and include negative tests undergoing further review. Reporting one test per per person, no matter how many times their tested, is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

COVID-19 vaccinations

In its weekly update (click here), the DHS says 607,650 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin by the federal government. 373,100 of these have shipped to hubs or facilities around Wisconsin, and 163,371 doses have been administered (you may hear the phrase “shot in the arm”). The number of administered doses includes people receiving their second dose of the vaccine; the actual number of people vaccinated will be a bit lower. By our calculations, the state is averaging more than 5,633 shots per day since vaccinations began Dec. 15, 2020.

Phase 1b

The DHS is now accepting public comments on recommendations for who should receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the next round, known as phase 1b. A DHS subcommittee recommended three broad groups: People over 70, people in congregate settings (such as jails, homeless shelters, and employer housing) that weren’t included in phase 1a, and more essential workers (including educators in face-to-face learning and first responders and health care workers who weren’t included in phase 1a). The plan covers 1 in 5 people in Wisconsin. Read details of the recommendations and how to submit public comments HERE.

Hospitalizations

Another 122 people were hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms in the last 24-hour period. The 7-day average fell from 112 to 105 hospitalizations per day, by our calculations.

Current hospitalizations rebounded Wednesday. After falling below 1,000 twice this week, there are 1,025 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, 37 more than Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). Of these, 224 were in ICU, one less than the day before. Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take discharges, deaths and new admissions into account.

Fox Valley region hospitals were treating 79 COVID-19 patients, including 7 in ICU. That’s 13 more patients than Tuesday, but the ICU number is unchanged.

Northeast region hospitals were treating 97 COVID-19 patients, with 30 of them in ICU. That’s 2 fewer patients than Tuesday overall, but 3 more in intensive care.

On Wednesday, the alternate care facility at State Fair Park wasn’t treating any overflow patients for hospitals in the state. It was providing outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy to three patients.

Hospital Readiness

The WHA reported the state’s 134 hospitals had 233 of their 1,466 ICU beds open (15.9%) and 1,917 of all types of medical beds (17.2%) open -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals had 15 of their 104 ICU beds (14.4%) and 128 medical beds total (15.0%) open for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 20 of 207 ICU beds (9.7%) and 161 of all medical beds (16.8%) open for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,405 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,069 cases (+7) (16 deaths)

Barron – 4,772 cases (+12) (61 deaths) (+3)

Bayfield - 979 cases (18 deaths)

Brown – 27,854 cases (+151) (172 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,132 cases (+31) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,048 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 4,947 cases (+18) (38 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,355 cases (+12) (72 deaths) (+2)

Clark – 2,945 cases (+9) (54 deaths)

Columbia – 4,501 cases (+10) (33 deaths)

Crawford – 1,610 cases (+10) (13 deaths)

Dane – 35,743 cases (+110) (214 deaths)

Dodge – 10,811 cases (+58) (127 deaths)

Door – 2,213 cases (+26) (16 deaths) (+1)

Douglas – 3,298 cases (+5) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 3,757 cases (+23) (25 deaths)

Eau Claire – 9,921 cases (+65) (89 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 411 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,058 cases (+42) (70 deaths)

Forest - 893 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,290 cases (+8) (77 deaths)

Green – 2,495 cases (+25) (10 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,429 cases (+2) (14 deaths)

Iowa - 1,736 cases (+5) (8 deaths)

Iron - 436 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,476 cases (+4) (19 deaths) (+1)

Jefferson – 7,108 cases (+20) (61 deaths)

Juneau - 2,703 cases (+15) (11 deaths)

Kenosha – 13,414 cases (+28) (245 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee – 2,199 cases (+11) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 10,902 cases (+85) (64 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,302 cases (+5) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,857 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,664 cases (+6) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 6,518 cases (+10) (55 deaths)

Marathon – 12,682 cases (+53) (166 deaths) (+3)

Marinette - 3,720 cases (+10) (51 deaths)

Marquette – 1,204 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Menominee - 760 cases (+1) (11 deaths) (+1)

Milwaukee – 90,126 (+514) (1,005 deaths) (+3)

Monroe – 3,742 cases (+11) (26 deaths)

Oconto – 4,003 cases (+11) (42 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 2,974 cases (+10) (47 deaths)

Outagamie – 17,304 cases (+80) (165 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 6,859 cases (+46) (60 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 741 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Pierce – 3,162 cases (30 deaths) (cases revised -57 by state)

Polk – 3,320 cases (+16) (29 deaths)

Portage – 5,852 cases (+16) (54 deaths)

Price – 994 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Racine – 18,817 cases (+52) (271 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 1,175 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Rock – 12,968 cases (+27) (126 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,176 cases (+8) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 4,781 cases (+15) (31 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,302 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,338 cases (+10) (63 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 11,969 cases (+48) (98 deaths) (+2)

St. Croix – 5,751 cases (+20) (32 deaths)

Taylor - 1,677 cases (+11) (14 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,140 cases (+8) (31 deaths)

Vernon – 1,640 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Vilas - 1,758 cases (29 deaths) (+1)

Walworth – 8,219 cases (+16) (107 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 1,116 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Washington – 12,607 cases (+83) (106 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 36,983 cases (+190) (376 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 4,350 cases (+11) (102 deaths) (+2)

Waushara – 1,979 cases (+6) (23 deaths)

Winnebago – 15,813 cases (+33) (163 deaths)

Wood – 6,017 cases (+26) (60 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 215 cases (+3) (1 death)

Baraga - 479 cases (+1) (29 deaths)

Chippewa - 662 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Delta – 2,562 cases (+10) (60 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,053 cases (+2) (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 757 cases (+10) (16 deaths)

Houghton – 1,797 cases (+17) (27 deaths)

Iron – 810 cases (+10) (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 85 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 128 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 269 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,290 cases (+15) (51 deaths)

Menominee - 1,543 cases (+4) (31 deaths)

Ontonagon – 285 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 223 cases (3 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

