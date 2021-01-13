ACCUMULATING SNOW ARRIVES THURSDAY

Hopefully those of you that saw the sunshine could enjoy it today! Skies will turn cloudy tonight and a few foggy spots could develop. Lows will dip into the upper half of the 20s. Our next weathermaker is set to arrive Thursday in the form of snow showers...

Look for a brief wintry mix to develop tomorrow afternoon, before a quick change to accumulating snow. Roads will likely become slippery after the Thursday evening commute. This storm system will likely be a light to moderate snow event, prolonged over a couple of days. The snow won’t completely end until early Saturday morning.

Right now, it looks like snow totals will vary from 1-2″ southeast of Green Bay, to closer to 5″ of snow across the Northwoods. These preliminary totals may be adjusted, as we get updated information before the snow arrives.

The snow should be gone by the time the Packers host the Rams Saturday afternoon. Skies will still be mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling below freezing. During the game, the wind chill at Lambeau Field will be falling back into the lower 20s. Temperatures will be a bit chillier as we begin next week with highs in the middle and upper 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Cold and calm. Patchy freezing fog. LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. A brief wintry mix develops, then turns to snow. HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Occasional snow showers... Snow totals from 1-5″ (less southeast, more northwest) HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy with passing flurries. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Cloudy again. A few snow showers. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Temps more seasonable. HIGH: 26 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Seasonable. HIGH: 26 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but slightly milder. HIGH: 28

