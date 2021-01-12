Advertisement

Wisconsin man arrested after being part of U.S. Capitol riot

Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the Capitol.(Department of Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man who posted on Facebook that he was among those wanted for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during last week’s riot has been arrested in Eau Claire and faces charges in federal court.

Kevin Daniel Loftus was scheduled to make an initial appearance Tuesday after being arrested for illegally entering either house of Congress, or adjacent areas, and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol.

The complaint shows pictures posted on Facebook and other social media sources of the man identified as Loftus holding an American flag and smiling inside the Capitol in the halls of Congress.

