Two hurt in Outagamie County crash

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were hurt in a crash on State Highway 15 in Outagamie County Tuesday morning.

At 7:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-vehicle crash just west of Highway JJ in the Town of Ellington.

One driver was extricated from a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver was treated for minor injuries and released.

“Alcohol was not a factor,” reads a statement from Sgt. Eugene Bunnell.

No names were released.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office received help from Town of Ellington Fire and first responders, Greenville Fire, Gold Cross Ambulance, ThedaStar and Hortonville Police.

