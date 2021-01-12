Advertisement

Suspect in Appleton Brau Haus shooting arrested in Madison

(WCJB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old Madison man was arrested and charged Monday with a shooting that wounded two men in downtown Appleton earlier this month.

The Appleton Police Department says investigators identified Damon Thompson as their suspect. Thompson was taken into custody without incident with the help of Madison police.

Police say on January 3 they answered a report of shots fired at the Brau Haus on W. College Ave. at about 1 in the morning. They found 39-year-old Menasha man and a 24-year-old Milwaukee man with gunshot wounds. Both men were treated at a hospital and released.

Online court records show Thompson is charged with first degree reckless injury using a dangerous weapon and first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, both felonies. He’s also charged with carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold or consumed, a misdemeanor.

The reckless injury charge is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The charge of endangering safety carries up to 12 1/2 years.

Thompson is currently in the Outagamie County Jail.

