Advertisement

Setting deer herd goals for the next three years

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Hunters, landowners and anyone else interested in deer management in Wisconsin have until Wednesday night to offer input on deer population goals in their county for the next three years.

Once every three years, County Deer Advisory Councils, representing stakeholder groups in every Wisconsin county, review deer metrics and harvest data to set forth recommendations on the herd size objective for their respective county.

“The entire deer advisory council system was set up to create more community involvement, community buy-in on the direction of deer management at the county-based level and so this is that opportunity to set the stage for the next three years of where we’d like to see the deer population go,” says Jeff Pritzl, DNR District Wildlife Biologist.

Each County Deer Advisory Council has one primary objective.

“It’s a simple as having a goal to see the deer herd get bigger, stay the same or get smaller,” explains Pritzl.

Through tomorrow night, a public comment period online allows anyone to offer input on preliminary council recommendations.

Beginning next week, councils will meet to formulate a final recommendation to be presented to the Natural Resources Board in February.

Pritzl says participation and feedback seems to the highest in farmland counties.

“Literally the debate they have at the grassroots level in the cases where there might be a real high deer population, is our objective, official objective to decrease that population or to maintain it when the past history has shown that even maintaining it has been a challenge,” says Pritzl.

CLICK HERE to offer in put on deer management in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to guest host Jeopardy!
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 2,790 new cases, 49 deaths
Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
DOJ: Man arrested in Eau Claire in connection to violence at the Capitol

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations
Who will qualify for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations? State panel makes recommendations
Sheriff’s office warns of car thefts in Dodge County
About 14 acres of the East Town Mall is for sale.
Green Bay Plan Commission approves rezoning request for East Town Mall
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: When will the snow arrive?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: When will the snow arrive?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild for January
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild for January