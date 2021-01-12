Search resumes for vacant Appleton School Board seat after appointee withdraws candidacy

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s newest School Board member is no longer taking the job after questions were raised over things he has liked on social media.

Last week, the board selected Edward Ruffolo to fill a vacant seat left by Leah Olson, who resigned in November.

On Monday night, the controversy was the focus of a closed door meeting.

Board members met in closed session Monday night for three hours as they reconsidered Ruffolo’s appointment.

The matter was brought to their attention when noticed the items he liked on his Facebook page.

Ruffolo is the Vice-President of the Appleton Education Foundation, and has a background in technology and accounting.

He would have served through April, which was the remainder of Olson’s term.

However, opposition to his appointment came almost immediately after parents saw he followed several Facebook pages featuring scantily clad women.

Ruffolo has since purged his Facebook account of those pages.

“Mr. Ruffolo indicted that he was withdrawing as a candidate to fill the vacant seat and that as a result he was declining to accept the vacant seat on the board. Consequently this seat remains vacant and it will still need to be filled under board policy and state statute,” said Kay Eggert, President of the Appleton School Board, when the meeting went back into open session.

The board will now resume a search for that vacant seat.

It’s unclear how long that process will take.

