Advertisement

Search resumes for vacant Appleton School Board seat after appointee withdraws candidacy

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s newest School Board member is no longer taking the job after questions were raised over things he has liked on social media.

Last week, the board selected Edward Ruffolo to fill a vacant seat left by Leah Olson, who resigned in November.

On Monday night, the controversy was the focus of a closed door meeting.

Board members met in closed session Monday night for three hours as they reconsidered Ruffolo’s appointment.

The matter was brought to their attention when noticed the items he liked on his Facebook page.

Ruffolo is the Vice-President of the Appleton Education Foundation, and has a background in technology and accounting.

He would have served through April, which was the remainder of Olson’s term.

However, opposition to his appointment came almost immediately after parents saw he followed several Facebook pages featuring scantily clad women.

Ruffolo has since purged his Facebook account of those pages.

“Mr. Ruffolo indicted that he was withdrawing as a candidate to fill the vacant seat and that as a result he was declining to accept the vacant seat on the board. Consequently this seat remains vacant and it will still need to be filled under board policy and state statute,” said Kay Eggert, President of the Appleton School Board, when the meeting went back into open session.

The board will now resume a search for that vacant seat.

It’s unclear how long that process will take.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
Coronavirus generic
Fewer than 1,500 new coronavirus cases identified; under 5,500 tests
Michigan woman found dead in wreck off Highway 141 in Marinette County
Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and...
Packers announce week of giveaways, events ahead of playoff game

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow to end the week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow to end the week
Lakeside Cafe posts on Facebook about the mystery donation.
“It warms my heart”: Green Bay area resident thanked for donation to Michigan restaurant
Suspect in Appleton Brau Haus shooting arrested in Madison
Wisconsin Senate chambers (WBAY file)
Wisconsin Senate poised to pass COVID-19 legislation
Generic photo of ice rescue
Man drowns after driving off private bridge in Marinette County