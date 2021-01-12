Advertisement

New Clintonville non-profit hopes to combat poverty

Compassionate Connections Center just opened this month. Through its various programs it hopes to give people access to the tools they need to thrive.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new nonprofit in Clintonville is on a mission to help struggling families in the area, and help alleviate stress associated with poverty.

Programs include the Feminine Hygiene and Diaper Pantry.

“I think the most startling fact is that there are girls that aren’t going to school because they don’t have access to sanitary pads, and that to me is heart-breaking, we can do better. Most of our programs have that in mind, just that ‘hey we can do better’,” said Amy Meinhardt, Executive Director for Compassionate Connections Center.

Other programs include the Nutrition Mission, a weekend backpack food program, a Car Repair Loan program, and Spanish language support.

Compassionate Connections said it’s about having the partnerships in the community that will make it all work. For example, it is working with the Clintonville Police Department, and the school district.

“As you know, with educating students, they need to feel safe, they need to be well fed, and they need to feel valued and welcome where they’re at, and so we’re excited that we can work with groups like this, to continue that mission,” said David Dyb, Superintendent of the Clintonville School District.

Partners working with CCC said inclusivity and enhancing experience for everyone creates a stronger community.

“There’s people that their circumstances, they may be stuck or lost and don’t know where to go, and when we have contact with these individuals we can steer them here and say here’s some help, and before we haven’t had anything like that,” said Craig Freitag, Clintonville Police Chief.

You can follow compassionate connections on its website and social media pages.

