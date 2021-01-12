Multiple area school districts welcome elementary students back to the classroom

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday marked a milestone that some parents have been waiting for.

A few local school districts, such as Ashwaubenon and De Pere Unified, welcomed elementary students back to the classroom.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, some parents say they’re ready for this step.

”I was excited for it, my kids were excited too, I think they were getting bored at home and wanted to get back and see their friends and teachers,” said parent Lisa Zenz.

Other parents had mixed emotions.

“As long as there’s certain precautions in place, I feel okay with it. My son is very well aware of what he needs to do to keep his mask on and sanitize and all that stuff,” said Kristyn Elbe.

With school being virtual up until Monday, parent John Kester says the biggest obstacle for his family was keeping his children on track.

“The only challenge was keeping the kids focused, not distracted,” said Kester.

While elementary schools are back in-person, middle and high school students are still in a hybrid model.

That model for secondary students in Ashwaubenon will be evaluated by school officials later this month when the second semester begins.

As for concerns about kids returning to class in the middle of the pandemic, Zenz says students need to be together in order for them to grow.

“They need to be in school, they need the structure and they need to be with their friends,” said Zenz.

Kester added he’s just thankful for the teachers and everything they’ve done.

“I’m thankful that we have our teachers they’re putting the time in and that they’re here, sacrificing being away from their families so we’re lucky to have them,” said Kester.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.