Advertisement

Man drowns after driving off private bridge in Marinette County

Generic photo of ice rescue
Generic photo of ice rescue(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere man died after driving off a bridge on the High Falls Flowage in Marinette County Monday evening.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Floyd R. Kriescher, 67.

At about 8 p.m., dispatchers received calls of a truck off a private bridge near the Pine Acres Resort.

Emergency crews from Marinette County, Twin Bridge Rescue and Town of Stephenson Fire Department ice rescue team responded to the scene.

The rescue teams pulled Kriescher from the water, but were unable to resuscitate him.

“Investigation showed the truck had made attempts to get up onto shore and eventually on to a narrow private bridge which it went off of and into the water,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jerry Sauve is urging people to use extreme caution on the ice. He says conditions are variable and unsafe in many locations.

The Sheriff’s Office and Marinette County Medical Examiner are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
Coronavirus generic
Fewer than 1,500 new coronavirus cases identified; under 5,500 tests
Michigan woman found dead in wreck off Highway 141 in Marinette County
Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and...
Packers announce week of giveaways, events ahead of playoff game

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow to end the week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow to end the week
Lakeside Cafe posts on Facebook about the mystery donation.
“It warms my heart”: Green Bay area resident thanked for donation to Michigan restaurant
Suspect in Appleton Brau Haus shooting arrested in Madison
Wisconsin Senate chambers (WBAY file)
Wisconsin Senate poised to pass COVID-19 legislation