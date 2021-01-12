Man drowns after driving off private bridge in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere man died after driving off a bridge on the High Falls Flowage in Marinette County Monday evening.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Floyd R. Kriescher, 67.

At about 8 p.m., dispatchers received calls of a truck off a private bridge near the Pine Acres Resort.

Emergency crews from Marinette County, Twin Bridge Rescue and Town of Stephenson Fire Department ice rescue team responded to the scene.

The rescue teams pulled Kriescher from the water, but were unable to resuscitate him.

“Investigation showed the truck had made attempts to get up onto shore and eventually on to a narrow private bridge which it went off of and into the water,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jerry Sauve is urging people to use extreme caution on the ice. He says conditions are variable and unsafe in many locations.

The Sheriff’s Office and Marinette County Medical Examiner are investigating.

