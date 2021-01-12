“It warms my heart”: Green Bay area resident thanked for donation to Michigan restaurant

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WBAY) - A person from the Green Bay area is being praised for a generous donation to a restaurant in Michigan.

ABC station WZZM reports the mysterious donor is from Oneida, but they don’t know the person’s name. CLICK HERE to view WZZM’s interview with restaurant staff.

Last week, the owner of Lakeside Cafe in Muskegon, Mich. received a piece of Priority Mail. Ron Estlick says the package contained a card an $302 for staff to share.

Lakeside Cafe posted the letter on their Facebook page.

There are some amazing people in this world. Posted by Lakeside Cafe on Thursday, January 7, 2021

The anonymous letter reads:

“Lakeside Wait Staff,

I live in Wisconsin and have been in the bar and restaurant industry most of my life. Watching you all go through this shut down process has been almost painful. I’m sure more so for you obviously. I work full time at a university here now but once in a while I help out serving at a restaurant for a friend. I don’t really have extra money, but the money I make there is not budgeted. So I decided to pick on bar or restaurant to send each shift’s tips to in my dad’s hometown of Muskegon. I spend a lot of time there, and I love Muskegon. I know it’s not much, but I was hoping you could divide it amongst your wait staff for me. Please them them know people are thinking of them, we do care, and we see what you’re going through.

Hang in there ...”

There was no name on the letter. The staff want to let this person know how they’ve made a big impact.

“It warms my heart that people do care about the small businesses and they want to see us succeed. They know how hard it is for us as servers and the cooks that work in a small businesses that keep getting shut down,” Michelle Policka told WZZM.

'Finally something good' | Muskegon restaurant grateful for mystery gift giver https://t.co/bUvvCNzgL8 — 13 On Your Side (@wzzm13) January 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.