FOG TONIGHT... SLIPPERY THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY

Tonight will bring a renewed chance for patchy fog. There is the potential for some pockets of dense fog, and of course any fog could freeze on contact making for slippery surfaces. Some fog could linger into the early start of Wednesday, followed by thickening clouds. It will be quite mild for January with high temperatures into the mid and upper 30s.

Thursday into Friday brings some slippery weather... As Thursday unfolds, a wintry mix arrives and becomes snow. Odds favor a mostly dry start to the day, but a slippery drive home from work. Snow will continue to fall Thursday night into Friday. Models are trending higher than just a day ago - As of now it looks like 2-6″ may be possible. This event is still days away and things might change, so keep checking back for more updates...

Saturday’s Packers Game should be snow free with kickoff temperatures Around 30 with chills around 20.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: SSE 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing fog. LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy. Mild for January. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. A light wintry mix develops, changes to snow. HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Accumulating snow likely. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Early snow showers, then cloudy with spotty flakes. Brisk wind. HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Flurries possible. HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

MLK Day: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable temps continue. HIGH: 24 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: Cloudy. A few flurries? HIGH: 25

