CLOUDS CONTINUE WITH PERHAPS PATCHY SUN

The past 11 days in a row have been mostly cloudy to overcast in Green Bay. Some folks in northeast Wisconsin have seen their sunshine shortage last up to 13 days. The lingering clouds will likely continue again today... However, as the wind descends in elevation from the Northwoods towards the Bay, we MIGHT see some breaks in the clouds. With limited patchy sunshine, our high temperatures will be in the low to middle 30s.

Lingering moisture close to the ground might create areas of freezing fog late tonight and into Wednesday morning. If visibility is reduced for the tomorrow’s morning drive, some slick spots will be possible on untreated roads.

We’re keeping an eye on our next weathermaker... Look for a wintry mix to turn to accumulating snow late Thursday and through Friday. Right snow, it’s too early to be confident on how much snow we’re going to get. It does look like enough snow where you’ll need to shovel or snowblow it. Stay tuned for more information soon...

Also, here’s an update on the Packers playoff game weather... The snow should be finished with cloudy skies. A northwest breeze will cause temperatures to drop back into the upper-half of the 20s, with wind chills slipping into the teens.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-10+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: Clouds continue. Some patchy sun, especially late. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Patchy freezing fog, especially late. LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild for January. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. A wintry mix develops, then snow. HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Snow likely. A wintry mix is possible by the lakeshore. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Early snow showers. Otherwise, cloudy and brisk. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. HIGH: 25 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. HIGH: 24

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.