Appleton Downtown Inc. launches Golden Ticket campaign

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new year brings a new initiative in Downtown Appleton to get people to continue shopping locally.

The hustle and bustle of the holidays has come to an end. Less than two weeks into the new year and city crews are removing the angels from above Downtown Appleton, and after a successful December, despite the pandemic, College Avenue business owners say they’ve noticed the holiday rush has slowed too.

“We saw a really good flow of traffic and new people and new faces. Since the New Year, it’s gotten a little slow downtown. I think people are just figuring out where they’re at and what they’re doing,” says Kara Manuel, owner of Lillians of Appleton.

Appleton Downton Inc., which ran a successful 9-2-0 campaign, encouraging people to shop locally during the holidays, is hoping to keep that momentum going. This week, ADI launched its Golden Ticket initiative with more than 200 businesses in the downtown district.

According to Kara Manuel, “During the holidays, we sold a ton of gift cards and I know ADI did as well, so we’re encouraging people to come down, spend your gift cards, there’s great sales out there right now.”

“If you have a gift certificate that you received over the holiday season, those are often very popular to be given, you can spend one of those and be entered to win or you can also purchase a gift card from any business downtown to be entered to win,” adds Lynn Hardy from Appleton Downtown Inc.

Ten golden ticket winners will be picked at the end of the month. Five will win $50 to spend in the downtown district and five more will win a $100 dollar gift certificate. Businesses on the Ave are excited about the campaign.

“This time of year, as much as we can get people out and thinking about shopping, the better. So, we love that ADI is always thinking about us in January, February, March - that’s always the slow time,” adds Shelley Nystrom from Eco Candle Co..

And in the midst of a pandemic with the holiday shopping season over, foot traffic into small, locally owned stores is needed more than ever.

