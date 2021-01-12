Advertisement

Appleton, Menasha city officials announce eligible employees now being vaccinated

COVID Vaccine Graphic
COVID Vaccine Graphic(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton and Menasha officials say eligible employees of the city have begun being vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post on Appleton’s City Hall page, phase 1A of vaccinations include fire personnel, police, emergency medical service providers and unaffiliated health care providers.

Last week, the city said it hadn’t received any COVID-19 vaccinations yet, however, Mayor Jake Woodford said he authorized a temporary, grant-funded COVID vaccine coordinator for the city’s health department.

As Action 2 News previously reported, Julie Lederhaus was hired for that role, and has experience working with the Appleton Health Department years ago on developing mass vaccination plans.

The City of Appleton has begun COVID-19 vaccination of eligible City employees. Please be patient as we and our...

Posted by Appleton City Hall on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

City officials are asking for the public to be patient as they work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ (DHS) distribution phases.

Meanwhile, Menasha Health Department officials say they have vaccinated Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Emergency Medical Responders (EMR) personnel. ERM personnel are included in phase 1A vaccination plans, as well as frontline health care providers and skilled nursing facility staff and residents.

State health officials say it could be several months to vaccinate everyone eligible in phase 1A across Wisconsin.

Menasha officials said those vaccinations began Tuesday, adding the city’s health department is coordinating with the City of Appleton, as well as the Health Departments in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago Counties. In addition, they’re also working with area health systems, pharmacies, and the Fox Valley Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition.

Nancy McKenney, the Menasha Public Health Director, says EMR members risk their lives to protect the community.

“Neenah-Menasha firefighters are designated as certified emergency medical responders or higher (emergency medical technicians and paramedics). They respond to all medical emergencies. Ensuring their vaccination safeguards this vital workforce for our community,” said McKenney.

The City of Appleton also announced its community COVID-19 testing site is moving. The testing site is now at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, 355 W. Lawrence Street.

In addition, officials extended testing with the Wisconsin National Guard through March 10.

