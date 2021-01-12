ACCUMULATING SNOW POSSIBLE TO END THE WEEK

The lingering clouds will likely continue again today. However, we MIGHT see some breaks developing late this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower and middle 30s. Lows tonight should stay in the mid 20s. Wednesday could be a few degrees milder as our next weathermaker approaches.

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night with a light wintry mix developing Thursday. Any rain/mix turns to snow late Thursday. Light snow will continue at times throughout Friday. The finer details on this system are starting to come into focus, but we’re still a little too far out for reliable snow totals.

Guidance has trended a bit wetter with the system over the last 24 hours. That puts total rain and liquid equivalent in the 0.2″ to 0.5″ range. At this point, several inches of accumulation seem likely by Friday night. It’s still not looking like a major storm, but you will probably need to get the shovel or snowblower out to clear it away. Check back for more updates...

Packers playoff game weather: steady snow should be finished with cloudy skies, but flurries are possible. A northwest breeze will keep temperatures in the upper-half of the 20s with wind chills slipping into the teens.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds continue. Some patchy sun possible late. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing fog. LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild for January. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. A light wintry mix develops, changes to snow. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Accumulating snow likely. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Early snow showers, then cloudy with spotty flakes. Brisk wind. HIGH: 29 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Flurries possible. HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

MLK Day: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable temps continue. HIGH: 24 LOW: 13

