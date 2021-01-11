Wisconsin National Guard authorized to support Madison’s Capitol Police

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced he has authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to help support the state’s Capitol Police.

Evers made the announcement Monday, saying the National Guard will mobilize to state active duty to support safety and security efforts at the State Capitol in Madison.

Earlier in the day, state officials had put wooden sheets and braces next to windows along the first floor of the Capitol in Madison as they braced for any potential unrest at the building.

RELATED: Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up

According to Evers’ office, the National Guard members are part of the state’s Reaction Force, which is made of troops trained to respond to requests for assistance on short notice.

Evers’ office says they aren’t releasing how many troops, movements, timelines, equipment, tactics or procedures in order to protect operational security.

The speech will be virtual this year, and will be streamed on both the governor’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 12.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) will give the Republican Response to the address afterwards.

The action comes as the FBI issued a warning of plans for nationwide armed protests next week, and a day before Evers is scheduled to give the State of the State Address.

An internal FBI bulletin warned, as of Sunday, that the nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, according to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to The Associated Press.

Investigators believe some of the people are members of extremist groups, the officials said. The bulletin was first reported by ABC.

RELATED: FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.