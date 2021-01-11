Sheriff’s Office identifies victims of Waushara County crash

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 1/15:

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in a head-on crash.

The victims were identified Friday as Cole M. Hildebrand, 25, Fremont, and Harold H. Chase, 46, Wautoma.

On Jan. 9, at about 5:48 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on crash on State Road 21 near County Road V.

The Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound vehicle attempted to pass a semi and struck a westbound vehicle.

The drivers, Hildebrand and Chase, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the westbound vehicle was taken to UW Hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with crash scene reconstruction.

Crews from Coloma and Waushara County responded to the scene.

