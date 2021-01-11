Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office identifies victims of Waushara County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 1/15:

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in a head-on crash.

The victims were identified Friday as Cole M. Hildebrand, 25, Fremont, and Harold H. Chase, 46, Wautoma.

On Jan. 9, at about 5:48 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on crash on State Road 21 near County Road V.

The Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound vehicle attempted to pass a semi and struck a westbound vehicle.

The drivers, Hildebrand and Chase, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the westbound vehicle was taken to UW Hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with crash scene reconstruction.

Crews from Coloma and Waushara County responded to the scene.

INITIAL REPORT

Two drivers were pronounced dead after a crash in Waushara County Saturday.

On Jan. 9, at about 5:48 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on crash on State Road 21 near County Road V.

The Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound vehicle attempted to pass a semi and struck a westbound vehicle.

The drivers of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the westbound vehicle was taken to UW Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release names or identifying information for the victims.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the crash scene reconstruction.

Crews from Coloma and Waushara County responded to the scene.

