THREE MINUTES WITH BRAD: 2020 was a disaster; battery breakthrough

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz covers a couple of topics in his 3 minutes on Action 2 News at 4:30.

He looks back at the natural disaster we call 2020, how the climate changed over the year, and how expensive those disasters were.

Brad then discusses a breakthrough in battery technology. Most batteries probably get thrown away in the trash, even though they’re recyclable. A new discovery could lead to a new type of reusable battery.

He also reacted to an interview at 4:30 with Alex Tyvink, president of Fork Farms in Green Bay, about the expansion of hydroponics and vertical farming (you can see the full interview below).

