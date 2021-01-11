Advertisement

Prevea Health launches COVID-19 “long hauler” clinic

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prevea Health has launched a new clinic for people who experience long-term symptoms of COVID-19.

“Long haulers” are people who experience symptoms 14-days-or-longer after testing positive for COVID-19.

The most common lingering symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath and cough.

Primary care doctors will make a referral.

COVID-19 can impact the lungs, heart and kidney.

A study found those hospitalized with COVID-19 are more likely to experience long hauler symptoms. Those symptoms could last for six months or longer.

“We’re finding that up to 30 percent of people after they’ve been diagnosed with COVID have symptoms that are ongoing. It’s common to have symptoms for four weeks, but when those symptoms continue for more than four weeks, they need to be evaluated,” says Dr. Laura Nelson, Chief Medical Officer, Prevea Health.

Dr. Nelson says age and underlying health conditions are factors, but they are seeing long-term symptoms in people of all ages and healthy people.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
Coronavirus generic
State health officials report low numbers, decrease in metrics in Sunday coronavirus report
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Cindy McCain waves to the crowd after being...
Arizona GOP to vote on resolution to censure Cindy McCain
Packers to host Rams Saturday afternoon

Latest News

The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
States see problems with COVID-19 vaccine rollout, doses wasted
Coronavirus infections have surpassed 90 million confirmed cases, as more countries brace for...
China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus origins probe
Kasen Donerlson is in good spirits ahead of his first birthday after surviving COVID-19 and...
‘He is a miracle’: NY baby survives liver transplant, COVID-19
While waiting for news about a transplant, a New York baby with a liver disease developed...
Baby boy ready to celebrate 1st birthday after surviving COVID-19, liver transplant