Prevea Health launches COVID-19 “long hauler” clinic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prevea Health has launched a new clinic for people who experience long-term symptoms of COVID-19.

“Long haulers” are people who experience symptoms 14-days-or-longer after testing positive for COVID-19.

The most common lingering symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath and cough.

Primary care doctors will make a referral.

COVID-19 can impact the lungs, heart and kidney.

A study found those hospitalized with COVID-19 are more likely to experience long hauler symptoms. Those symptoms could last for six months or longer.

“We’re finding that up to 30 percent of people after they’ve been diagnosed with COVID have symptoms that are ongoing. It’s common to have symptoms for four weeks, but when those symptoms continue for more than four weeks, they need to be evaluated,” says Dr. Laura Nelson, Chief Medical Officer, Prevea Health.

Dr. Nelson says age and underlying health conditions are factors, but they are seeing long-term symptoms in people of all ages and healthy people.

