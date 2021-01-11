Pedestrian hit by car in Berlin

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Berlin over the weekend.

On Jan. 9, at about 11 p.m., Berlin Police were called to Broadway St. near Pierce St. A car traveling east on Broadway hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as a 52-year-old man. His name was not released. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was identified as a 16-year-old boy. One passenger was in the car. They were not hurt.

Police believe the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he was hit.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash.

Broadway was closed for about four hours for investigation.

