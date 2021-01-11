Advertisement

On the Clock: Packers-Rams NFC Divisional Round Preview

VIDEO: Previewing Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round Matchup
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Green Bay Packers will play the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday afternoon at 3:35 PM in the NFC Divisional Round. WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ previewed the matchup during Sunday Sports Night: Cover 2.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• NFC Divisional Round Preview

• McVay vs. LaFleur

• Packers Offensive ‘Lulls’?

• What I Heard

• Ad Libs

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/The Athletic’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth.

