On the Clock: Packers-Rams NFC Divisional Round Preview
VIDEO: Previewing Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round Matchup
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Green Bay Packers will play the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday afternoon at 3:35 PM in the NFC Divisional Round. WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ previewed the matchup during Sunday Sports Night: Cover 2.
Topic in this week’s show include:
• NFC Divisional Round Preview
• McVay vs. LaFleur
• Packers Offensive ‘Lulls’?
• What I Heard
• Ad Libs
The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/The Athletic’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.