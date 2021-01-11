Advertisement

Michigan woman found dead in wreck off Highway 141 in Marinette County

(Gray Media)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST
WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County sheriff says a Menominee, Mich., woman died in a crash that went unnoticed for hours this weekend.

Sheriff Jerry Sauve says a crashed pickup truck was found off U.S. Highway 141 in Wausaukee after daybreak Sunday morning. Deputies found Hope Tyler, 52, dead inside. The wreckage was cold, telling investigators the crash happened much earlier.

Investigators believe the pickup went off the highway near Kaiko Rd. during the night Saturday or early Sunday. It hit a driveway embankment, then went some distance before hitting a stump and a tree.

Tyler is the first person to die in a crash in Marinette County this year.

The sheriff’s and medical examiners offices are investigating why she went off the road.

The Wausaukee Fire Department, Wausaukee Rescue Squad, and Wisconsin DNR wardens assisted deputies at the crash scene.

