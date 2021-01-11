K9 lodge and rescue shelter in Howard experiencing financial trouble due to pandemic

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic is continuing to put financial pressures on businesses, one place on the verge of collapse is a dog rescue shelter and lodge.

For more than 10 years, Jennifer Vanenkenvoort has owned Liberty K9 Lodge in Howard.

Business was always steady because she provided a very specialized need; housing dogs that don’t play well with other dogs.

Yet, the coronavirus outbreak has ravaged her business causing her sales to decline by 60 percent last year.

“A lot of people are working from home. Their kids are doing schooling from home, so they really don’t need to bring their dogs to daycare. People aren’t traveling, there’s no soccer tournament weekend,” Vanenkenvoort said.

Liberty K9 has about 32 rooms and it can house multiple dogs in one room, if they’re from the same household.

It also takes in rescue dogs transported to local animal shelters that don’t have space. Some of these dogs are abandoned German Shepherds from Texas and Chicago who are traumatized.

“They are a little scared when they come in the door. They’re anxious and we do our best, and Jennifer [Vanenkenvoort] does her best, to just give them a little peace of mind,” Anna Snyder said.

Snyder is a volunteer at Mit Liebe German Shepherd Dog Rescue and a client of Vanenkenvoort. Her two German Shepherds often stay at Liberty.

According to Liberty K9, it applied for every state and federal grant and loan available as a result of the pandemic only to be denied.

“Various different reasons. depending on which loans we were applying, but yeah, we haven’t received any help,” Vanenkenvoort said.

Vanenkenvoort added Liberty K9 will only survive for a few more months if sales continue at the same rate they’re currently at.

“If Jennifer [Vanenkenvoort] were to go out of business, then it would directly affect how many dogs we can rescue,” Snyder said.

A GoFundMe page was set up to hopefully help Liberty K-9 pay overdue bills and make much needed repairs. Here’s a link to that page.

