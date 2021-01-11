INTERVIEW: Fork Farms experiences “growth” in vertical farming

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hydroponic farming is a way to grow fresh food year-round indoors.

Fork Farms in Green Bay is one company leading the way on vertical farming. You may have seen their hydroponic walls growing fresh greens at the Appleton International Airport. The company has more than 600 installations and just expanded into the overseas market.

On Action 2 News at 4:30, Fork Farms President Alex Tyvink talked about the growth (pun intended) in this industry and how vertical farming can make a difference in communities.

