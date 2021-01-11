Advertisement

Eight people displaced in Appleton house fire

Crews fight a house fire in Appleton. Jan. 11, 2021.
Crews fight a house fire in Appleton. Jan. 11, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Eight people were displaced from their home after a fire in Appleton early Monday.

At about 3 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department was called to 1415 West Summer St. The fire departments says heavy flames were coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

There are no reports of injuries.

The fire departments says six adults and two children were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The department says it started in a back bedroom of the home.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

