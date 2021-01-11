CONTINUED CLOUDY WITH SOME LATE FLURRIES

Our sunshine shortage continues today. Expect the clouds to stick around once again, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. A brisk southwest wind will give us wind chills in the teens for most of the day.

A weak disturbance will move across Wisconsin tonight. This will bring us some scattered flurries late today and through tonight. No accumulating snow is expected though, as our dry January weather continues. We stand a better chance of seeing a wintry mix late Thursday, followed by light accumulating snow on Friday. Slippery travel is possible as we wrap up this work-week, although this does NOT look like a big storm.

Otherwise, temperatures will be up and down this week... Highs will climb into the mid 30s during the midweek, then fall back into the seasonably cold 20s into next weekend. Early indications suggest cloudy and chilly weather at Lambeau Field for the Packers playoff game this Saturday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: W/SW 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: Another cloudy day. Flurries possible. Chills in the teens. HIGH: 28

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Flurries at times. LOW: 24 (steady)

TUESDAY: More clouds. Patchy afternoon sun. A little milder. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A light wintry mix NORTH? HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. A wintry mix arrives late in the day. HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Light snow likely. A wintry mix is possible by the lakeshore. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Early snow showers. Otherwise, cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. HIGH: 24

